Missing trusty captured, will be charged with escape, theft and resisting arrest

The Calcasieu Correctional Center trusty who walked off a work detail in DeQuincy Thursday afternoon has been captured.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Shane Keith Hilton, 34, was arrested around 6:20 a.m. Friday in his hometown of Westlake.

Hilton was picking up trash in the area of Marcantel Road and La. 27 when he escaped around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Myers said Hilton was found at a trailer park on Goss Road in Westlake.

"Hilton (was found) sitting in a truck he had stolen earlier in the evening from a home on Holbrook Park Road," Myers said Friday in a news release. "He was taken into custody after a brief struggle."

Hilton will be charged with simple escape, motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest, Myers said.

According to records from the CCC, Hilton was arrested April 6 on charges of direct contempt of court. He is also facing a theft charge.

This was the second time in a week that a CCC trusty has walked away from a work detail. Scottie Carrier walked away from Burton Coliseum last Friday and was captured Saturday afternoon off of Royer Loop in Sulphur.

