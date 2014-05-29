Report: Ex-Kansas State quarterback Sams headed to McNeese

According to ESPN.com, former Kansas State quarterback Daniel Sams is transferring to McNeese State.

Sams ran for 807 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in the Wildcats' two-quarterback system.

Sams told ESPN.com that he left Kansas State in the spring after a position change didn't pan out. Sams split time with Jake Waters last season and after seeing his playing time diminish as the year progressed, he asked to move to wide receiver.

Sams, who prepped at Salmen High in Slidell, has said he wants to be closer to his family. He has already been granted his release, which would allow him to play this season for the Cowboys.

McNeese went 10-3 last season but lost in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Cowboys also lost their quarterback and team leader when three-year starter Cody Stroud graduated.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Sams ran for 1,042 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games at Kansas State. He was 44-for-60 passing for 507 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

