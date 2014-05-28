Calcasieu remembers 50 years of Community Action - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu remembers 50 years of Community Action

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

For 50 years, agencies in Calcasieu Parish has provided services to low-income residents. They're called Community Action agencies.

It's half a century of fighting for those without voices, that's what's being commemorated this month all throughout the nation.

"Basically that was done through the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, which created these agencies that were charged with the responsibility of eliminating poverty throughout the United States," said Human Services Director, Tarek Polite.

Here in Calcasieu Parish, it's a lot of math to figure out how many people's lives have improved over the many years thanks to the act.

"We know that we average somewhere in the neighborhood of about 15,000 individuals on an annual basis," said Polite.

From Head Start programs, financial education, and job training, the list keeps growing on how to help the community.

"We have many community partners," said Polite. "We work with United Way, Catholic Charities, and a variety of other non-profit and for profit organizations that help us carry out or mission to help alleviate poverty," said Polite.

Most importantly, Parish officials said they're always evolving when it comes to Community Action and reassessing Caclasieu's biggest needs.

"I think absentee fathers are at the top of the list," said Polite. "I think that self-esteem is another and so there might be more mentoring programs that we might come up with.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly