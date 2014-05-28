Gator goes mall walking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gator goes mall walking

A gator takes a stroll at an outlet mall in South Carolina. (Source: Erin Nelson/WCSC) A gator takes a stroll at an outlet mall in South Carolina. (Source: Erin Nelson/WCSC)
Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you were out early this morning, no doubt you encountered a whole lot of rain – and flooded streets. We had crews out to several locations, and many of you are sharing your photos and videos HERE. Ben has been monitoring the situation since early today, and during his live, local forecast at noon, he will tell us how long this wet pattern will last. You can also access up-to-the-minute weather info 24/7 HERE.

Could be some mighty fine weather for a gator to take a stroll though. Wait till you see how a six- to seven-footer decided to take a walk to an outlet mall! He was weaving in and around buildings and across parking lots – apparently trying to avoid capture. Did he make it through? Find out at noon, and you can see more of his leisurely mall walk HERE.

A noteworthy American poet has passed away. We'll take a look at the life and legacy of Maya Angelou. You can also learn more about her passing HERE.

Also today, it's become a phenomenon – an anonymous person giving away cash and leaving clues on Twitter. We'll show you some of the winners in that scavenger hunt, and even hear from the anonymous donor.

Plus, do you think you're the biggest coffee fan out there? Well you may have some competition -- a bird!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and please be careful out there on the wet streets!

