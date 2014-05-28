La. Traveler - Camp Edgewood 60th Anniversary reunion

In 1954, the Boy Scouts in the Calcasieu Area Council moved their summer camp from Prien Lake to Camp Edgewood, between DeQuincy and Ragley. The 283 acres of land was donated by the Edgewood Company.

One of my favorite spots at camp is the Myers bridge, where you can look out on Lake Edgewood and see the water front where everybody loves to swim and boat. As you can imagine, the 15-acre lake is quite popular during summer camp here. It's those memories that keep campers and adults coming back each year.

"Camp Edgewood is a big family," said Christine Koll, Camp Alumni Coordinator. "Whether you've been there since 1954 or joined in 2000, you become part of a family. Everybody, when you walk up everybody knows you and makes you feel comfortable."

"It's great when you have an opportunity to talk to men who were at one time campers and staffers," said Misti Waters, Camp Director. "They have great stories and great memories to share. Edgewood has played such a critical and vital role for so many of them in their development in Scouting, which has in turn has helped them in their adult life as well."

At its 60-year anniversary, Boy Scout officials say they're taking steps now to keep the camp relevant to today's youth.

"For the shaping of our young people," said Koll. "Nowadays we have the Venture Crew, so the girls 14 and older can join now as co-ed, so now I can say men and women. It's to give them a good foundation not only spiritually but also to respect our country and gives them direction."

Camp Edgewood's 60th Anniversary will be celebrated with an alumni reunion on Thursday, June 19, 2014. For more information, contact Christine Koll at 337-275-0505.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved