La. Traveler - Camp Edgewood 60th Anniversary reunion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. Traveler - Camp Edgewood 60th Anniversary reunion

In 1954, the Boy Scouts in the Calcasieu Area Council moved their summer camp from Prien Lake to Camp Edgewood, between DeQuincy and Ragley. The 283 acres of land was donated by the Edgewood Company.
 
One of my favorite spots at camp is the Myers bridge, where you can look out on Lake Edgewood and see the water front where everybody loves to swim and boat. As you can imagine, the 15-acre lake is quite popular during summer camp here. It's those memories that keep campers and adults coming back each year.
 
"Camp Edgewood is a big family," said Christine Koll, Camp Alumni Coordinator. "Whether you've been there since 1954 or joined in 2000, you become part of a family. Everybody, when you walk up everybody knows you and makes you feel comfortable."
 
"It's great when you have an opportunity to talk to men who were at one time campers and staffers," said Misti Waters, Camp Director. "They have great stories and great memories to share. Edgewood has played such a critical and vital role for so many of them in their development in Scouting, which has in turn has helped them in their adult life as well."
 
At its 60-year anniversary, Boy Scout officials say they're taking steps now to keep the camp relevant to today's youth.
 
"For the shaping of our young people," said Koll. "Nowadays we have the Venture Crew, so the girls 14 and older can join now as co-ed, so now I can say men and women. It's to give them a good foundation not only spiritually but also to respect our country and gives them direction."
 
Camp Edgewood's 60th Anniversary will be celebrated with an alumni reunion on Thursday, June 19, 2014. For more information, contact Christine Koll at 337-275-0505.
 
Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly