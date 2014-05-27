Grave robbing ghouls

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A vote this morning in connection with the proposed housing development near Southland Executive Airport. We'll tell you what's happening now with the proposed "Moss Lake Village."

A ghoulish crime in East Texas. A husband and wife have been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of brass from graveyards! Can you imagine? Well, look for the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Are you aware that there is a nationwide shortage of IV solutions used to treat a variety of medical conditions? We're checking out how this is affecting at least one rural Louisiana parish.

Ben tells me we are beginning a very wet pattern across Southwest Louisiana. We should expect several rounds of showers and thunderstorms – some of those could include heavy rainfall. Just how much rain can we expect? Tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon to find out, and you can always access weather information 24/7 HERE.

