Grave robbing ghouls

Ruby Brown is accused of robbing hundreds of graves across East Texas.
Jacky Lee Brown, Jr. is accused of robbing hundreds of graves across East Texas.

A vote this morning in connection with the proposed housing development near Southland Executive Airport. We'll tell you what's happening now with the proposed "Moss Lake Village."

A ghoulish crime in East Texas. A husband and wife have been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of brass from graveyards! Can you imagine? Well, look for the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Are you aware that there is a nationwide shortage of IV solutions used to treat a variety of medical conditions? We're checking out how this is affecting at least one rural Louisiana parish.

Ben tells me we are beginning a very wet pattern across Southwest Louisiana. We should expect several rounds of showers and thunderstorms – some of those could include heavy rainfall. Just how much rain can we expect? Tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon to find out, and you can always access weather information 24/7 HERE.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
