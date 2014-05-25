Crowley man dies in Interstate 10 crash

A 26-year-old Crowley man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, state police said.

Trooper Stephen Hammons, spokesman for Troop I, said at about 6:22 p.m. Kori Sarver, driving a 1999 Ford Mustang eastbound on Interstate 10 west of Crowley, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Sarver, who was wearing a seatbelt sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner.

A passenger, 24-year-old Michael Adams of Crowley, was also properly restrained and only sustained minor injuries in the crash, Hammons said.

It is unknown if Sarver was impaired and routine toxicology samples were obtained.

The crash remains under investigation.

"State police want to remind motorists that impairment remains a leading factor in fatal crashes across Acadiana. The first thing alcohol affects is judgment. Drivers should make a plan prior to drinking to have a sober designated driver for their ride home. ," Hammons said in a news release.

