Oberlin veterans host garage sale to restore post

A big task is in store for John Reed.

"We'll have to put a whole new door, this door is shot," said Reed.

He's talking about the Oberlin American Legion Post 144.

"There was stuff that had been left in here debris and stuff," said Reed.

The building has been closed since 2003 until Reed came along.

"I was guilty just like some of the younger Veterans of not participating," said Reed.

Last November, Reed noticed the colors missing in front of the building. After making some calls, he learned the post's near future.

"The post was almost closed, the membership was down, and we were going to lose the canon outside," said Reed.

With word of the iconic World War II canon leaving its longtime home in front of the post, membership quickly grew to record numbers.

"You cannot pass through Oberlin without seeing this cannon right here," said Reed.

With Reed and other soldiers growing membership and making sure the canon stays put, the next step is to save the building.

"All money that we raise will go strictly to this building," said Reed.

Thanks to donations from the community, people came out to the garage sale that's the first fundraiser for the legion in over ten years.

"This place needs a lot of work," said volunteer Wilma Scallon.

But more than just a garage sale, came unexpected cash donations from the community.

"We got some money now," said Scallon.

And across the train tracks at Oberlin Building Supplies, is where owner Wayne Smith gave another unexpected gift.

"The door was in pretty bad shape," said Smith. "I visited the facility so I decided to donate it to them."

Now more than just Reed, but it's an Oberlin community coming together to restore the landmark.

"Old soldiers are trying to come together and fix it and I appreciate what they're trying to do and what they've done for our country," said Smith.

Reed said the community has made this big task ahead, a lot easier for the Veteran trying to restore an Oberlin legacy.

