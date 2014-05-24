Memorial Day Weekend overshadows hurricane preparedness - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Memorial Day Weekend overshadows hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's a better time than ever to buy hurricane items in Louisiana with state exempting sales tax from emergency supplies.

With constant crowds, store managers agree it's a busier weekend than most. But is another holiday overshadowing the state's gift to residents?

"On your holidays, a lot of people especially when it has to do with outside they come in," said Store Director for Academy Sports & Outdoors, Dewey Duhon.

Duhon's not talking about the holiday that exempts the 4% state sales tax on items that can be crucial during a hurricane.

"They're getting ready for Memorial Day," said Duhon. "You're talking about outdoor games, boating accessories, and life jackets."

At both Academy Sports & Outdoors and Stine in Lake Charles, most customers are reaching for the fun in the sun items to complement Memorial day Weekend.

"I'm here for barbeque pits and some charcoal," said Stine customer, Roxanne Leger.

But store officials see some trends when it comes to residents taking advantage of the state's gift.

"This time of year with June first being the kick-off of hurricane season, we see a lot of people buying portable generators and standby generators," said David Stine, Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising.

"We have seen some people come in and take advantage of it a little bit with the batteries," said Duhon. "I've seen some people looking at the coolers."

And even with a Memorial Day rush, stores are still encouraging the community to prepare now for hurricane season.

"It's simply people preparing for a hurricane," said Stine. "We want to make sure people are preparing for it well in advance and the state is giving an incentive to buy hurricane supplies."

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly