Memorial Day Weekend overshadows hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday

It's a better time than ever to buy hurricane items in Louisiana with state exempting sales tax from emergency supplies.

With constant crowds, store managers agree it's a busier weekend than most. But is another holiday overshadowing the state's gift to residents?

"On your holidays, a lot of people especially when it has to do with outside they come in," said Store Director for Academy Sports & Outdoors, Dewey Duhon.

Duhon's not talking about the holiday that exempts the 4% state sales tax on items that can be crucial during a hurricane.

"They're getting ready for Memorial Day," said Duhon. "You're talking about outdoor games, boating accessories, and life jackets."

At both Academy Sports & Outdoors and Stine in Lake Charles, most customers are reaching for the fun in the sun items to complement Memorial day Weekend.

"I'm here for barbeque pits and some charcoal," said Stine customer, Roxanne Leger.

But store officials see some trends when it comes to residents taking advantage of the state's gift.

"This time of year with June first being the kick-off of hurricane season, we see a lot of people buying portable generators and standby generators," said David Stine, Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising.

"We have seen some people come in and take advantage of it a little bit with the batteries," said Duhon. "I've seen some people looking at the coolers."

And even with a Memorial Day rush, stores are still encouraging the community to prepare now for hurricane season.

"It's simply people preparing for a hurricane," said Stine. "We want to make sure people are preparing for it well in advance and the state is giving an incentive to buy hurricane supplies."

