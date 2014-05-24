Carter Foundation desperate for meat donations to keep seniors fed

While ‘Meals on Wheels' feeds the elderly during the week, one organization in Lake Charles picks up the tab on weekends.

Five years ago, husband and wife teamed up to start the Carter Foundation.

"We feed the elderly and disabled over at Golden Arms Apartments every Saturday," said Charlotte Carter, co-founder of Carter Foundation.

"'Meals on Wheels' can only feed five days a week over here so on the weekends they pretty much have to fend for themselves," added husband Angus Carter.

They rely completely on donations from the community to keep seniors fed. But right now, they need help.

"We're in desperate need of meats. We need meats right now. If we didn't have any meats, we probably wouldn't be here next week," said Angus.

And they say their meat supply is so low, they're down to their last batch of sausage which they're using in their meals today.

And while seniors here are grateful for any meal they receive, like resident Nealer Walker who says, "I'm so happy, I don't know what to do with myself that God had made it possible, made them part of my life."

Many also rely on the Carter's to deliver meals. For those homebound, it's a true blessing.

"We don't have to worry about going to look for our lunches," said Georgia Davis, another resident at Golden Arms.

But because they're so low on meats, they're rationing what supplies they do have.

"And we've stretched it as far as we can stretch it," said Angus.

Although they don't turn anyone away, it'll be hard to serve up a complete meal without meat.

And because everyone here is like family, it's even more personal.

"Everybody's got to eat. Senior citizens are a blessing, so I mean who better to help than the senior citizens? They really need it," said Angus.

"It would really just break my heart if we had to stop, just any kind of meat you can give us, we'll appreciate," added Charlotte.

To help donate meat to the Carter Foundation call 337-433-6590. They also accept monetary donations in the form of cash or checks made payable to ‘Carter Foundation'.

