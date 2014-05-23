Cat found soaked in bleach, but who did it? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cat found soaked in bleach, but who did it?

A cat was found severely injured and wrapped up in a white garbage bag at a residence in Sulphur. (Source: Sulphur Police Department) A cat was found severely injured and wrapped up in a white garbage bag at a residence in Sulphur. (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
Welsh Police conduct an early morning roundup. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) Welsh Police conduct an early morning roundup. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Sulphur Police continue to ask for help in solving a case of animal cruelty. A cat was left in a bag to die – it was soaked in bleach. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is following up on this story, so look for an update at noon and full coverage tonight. You can also read more HERE.

A big roundup involving drugs happened early today in Welsh. KPLC's Erica Bivens is covering this developing story and will have details at noon. You can also see more HERE.

We'll also continue our look at the Atchafalaya Basin. Today, we take a look at how many people depend on the basin environment to make a living.

Plus, a man is credited with saving a baby deer's life. He jumped into action after seeing the fawn's mother get hit by a car.

Ben tells me we'll have plenty of sunshine and quickly warming temperatures today. The dry pattern continues through the Memorial Day weekend, but the chance of rain begins to creep in by mid-week. Just how hot will it get for our holiday? Tune it to Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and wonderful and safe Memorial Day weekend!

