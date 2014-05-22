Balloon release honors Lake Arthur child who died Monday

On Monday, 3-year-old Keaghyn Parsons was found unresponsive at a home in Mermentau. He was later pronounced dead the same day.

While he his life was short, family and friends said it was full of laughter, smiles and balloons.

Loved ones gathered at Lake Arthur Park Thursday night to say their goodbyes in a unique way.

"He would have been four today," said Keaghyn's godmother Kylie Crader.

Keaghyn was supposed to celebrate his birthday Thursday.

"But God had better plans for him; he needed him to lighten someone else's world," said family friend Chad Richard.

The cause of Keaghyn's death is unknown, but family and friends are determined to remember him for who he was.

"He was bubbly, always had a smile on his face -- never saw him mad or angry. And dance, you couldn't get him to stop," Crader said.

Despite a short life, Keaghyn touched the lives of many.

"He loved everyone he met, and everyone that met him just adored him. They just fell in love with him instantly," said Mary Whitehouse, Keaghyn's great aunt.

Family members said Keaghyn loved balloons.

"He would've just laughed and just wanted all the balloons in the sky," said his cousin, Michaela Hill.

So in his memory, loved ones brought hundreds of balloons, carrying messages of love.

After they sang ‘Happy Birthday,' friends and family said their final goodbyes as they released the balloons.

As they rose over Lake Arthur, loved ones said they could sense Keaghyn's spirit.

"It was like he was right there with us," Hill said.

"I wake up every morning thinking this really can't be happening, and thinking how much we're all going to miss him," Whitehouse said.

Many at the event said that while they are still grieving, they will always remember Keaghyn's smile.

"He brought a smile to everyone's face. He lightened up the day when everyone was dark. He was just what everyone wanted in life. I wish we could all live as happy as he did," Richard said.

As the balloons disappeared into the sky, it's a day loved ones will smile back on.

"I will always remember this day, forever," Hill said.

Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Keaghyn's death is ongoing.

Funeral Information

The viewing is set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur with the rosary set 7 p.m.

The funeral service will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

