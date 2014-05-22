Blind football player lands a spot on Tulane's team - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Blind football player lands a spot on Tulane's team

(Source: WBZ-TV) (Source: WBZ-TV)

We'll tell you about a delay in sentencing in the case of a 20-year-old aggravated rape case in Lake Charles. You can also see more HERE.

We'll also have an update on a story we brought to you two weeks ago. It deals with the re-hiring of a coach within the Calcasieu school system after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student. A trial date has been set. You can also see KPLC's Gerron Jordan's two part report HERE

A legally blind high school football player gets his shot at playing college football. He's been offered a spot on Tulane's team. Look for his story at noon.

Plus, flowing through the heart of Louisiana is the Atchafalaya Basin. It remains one of the last truly wild areas in the state. We'll take a look at efforts to preserve this ever-changing wilderness. 

Ben tells me to look for today's temperatures to go into the 80s with continued dry conditions. The latest drought index is expected later today. Is there any relief in sight? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer. You can also check the latest weather conditions HERE.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
