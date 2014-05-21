Louisiana man seeks one-way ticket to Mars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana man seeks one-way ticket to Mars

A UNO student says he wants to be part of Mars Mission One, a one-way trip to colonize the planet. (Source: WVUE)
Mysterious lights appear over Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
The Danziger Bridge in New Orleans. (Source: WVUE)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Quite a scene at the Danziger Bridge in New Orleans on Tuesday. Drivers say the drawbridge arm was up, and there were no warning lights, so they essentially drove over a ramp, since the bridge hadn't been fully closed! Several cars had tires blown out and bent rims, and a few people were taken to a hospital. Hear what some of those drivers had to say about the scary situation at noon, and read more HERE.

Also today, a Louisiana man is now one of 700 finalists from around the world signing up for Mars Mission One – a one-way trip to colonize the red planet. Find out why he's so interested at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Speaking of extraordinary things, what are THESE lights? They were seen over Hawaii and are quite the mystery. We'll get a look at them at noon.

Plus, a new investigation reveals the skeleton of a girl discovered in a Mexican cave is at least 12 thousand years old.

Ben tells me the relentless dry weather pattern is showing no signs of leaving just yet. Our temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon, with the humidity gradually rising as well. Is there any rain on the horizon? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for his outlook.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
