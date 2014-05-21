Louisiana man seeks one-way ticket to Mars

A UNO student says he wants to be part of Mars Mission One, a one-way trip to colonize the planet. (Source: WVUE)

Quite a scene at the Danziger Bridge in New Orleans on Tuesday. Drivers say the drawbridge arm was up, and there were no warning lights, so they essentially drove over a ramp, since the bridge hadn't been fully closed! Several cars had tires blown out and bent rims, and a few people were taken to a hospital. Hear what some of those drivers had to say about the scary situation at noon, and read more HERE.

Also today, a Louisiana man is now one of 700 finalists from around the world signing up for Mars Mission One – a one-way trip to colonize the red planet. Find out why he's so interested at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Speaking of extraordinary things, what are THESE lights? They were seen over Hawaii and are quite the mystery. We'll get a look at them at noon.

Plus, a new investigation reveals the skeleton of a girl discovered in a Mexican cave is at least 12 thousand years old.

Ben tells me the relentless dry weather pattern is showing no signs of leaving just yet. Our temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon, with the humidity gradually rising as well. Is there any rain on the horizon? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for his outlook.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.