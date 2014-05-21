Tyrene says he would "give thanks" to an adoptive family - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tyrene says he would "give thanks" to an adoptive family

A 10-year-old boy in foster care is asking you to consider adopting him.  Tyrene has been without a mom or dad for years now and bravely shared his story in this week's The New Family Tree.

Flipping through the pages of a sports history book, Tyrene can get quietly lost in other people's stories.  "This is an old timey Ferrari," Tyrene proudly pointed out on the page.

But put a basketball in his hands - and this shy introvert comes alive! Whether he is playing against himself or outshooting a rusty news reporter, Tyrene is all in.

All in is also a theme off the courts for this child, willing to talk about the pain that comes with having no one to call mom or dad and the separation from his three older siblings.  "How has that been for you," I asked.  "Awful," said Tyrene.

"Do you miss them?" I responded.  All Tyrene could do was nod his head.

As an older, male, African-American child, Tyrene falls into a "hard to place" category.  It is heart-breaking for case workers with the Department of Children & Family Services to watch months pass without one adoption inquiry.  "It hurts," said Kara Ortego, a DCFS child welfare specialist handling Tyrene's case.  "You know what the children want and you know that they just want to be loved and you just wish that it would happen quicker for them to have the ultimate goal.  They want to be part of a family."

Tyrene is eager to please and there is no doubt he will be a blessing to his future family.  I asked Tyrene what type of family he would like to have.  "Any parents," he said.  "Any parents?" I asked, "you're not picky?" 

Again, this sweet, quiet child just let me know his answer through a shake of his head.

Tyrene says he does not care if his parents are black or white, city-dwellers or country folk. He just wants to be someone's son and share something he has not had for a long time.  "I'd like to have family time," he said.

Until that day comes, Tyrene lives with his foster parents who say he has a love for God, playing outside and definitely basketball.  "He has a sweet, loving personality," said Tyrene's foster dad, Andrew Gallien, Jr.  "He's an obedient kid. He learns how to do things, you don't have to tell him twice. He just wants to know that he's loved."

Tyrene understands that a family would be giving a lot to adopt him. So I asked him this, "What would you say you could give them?"  Tyrene's response was pure and simple: "Thanks."

The total adoption fee for Tyrene would likely cost under $500. Call the Department of Children & Family Services to make an inquiry at 337-491-2470.

Copyright KPLC 2014.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly