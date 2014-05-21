Bayou Picker looks for historical items - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bayou Picker looks for historical items

You may be familiar with the reality TV show "American Pickers." Jason Machulski of Sulphur calls himself a "Bayou Picker." Machulski is on a mission.  He's looking not only for things to add to his collection, but to find out more about our area's origins, backgrounds and customs.

"All this represents history," said Machulski. "Local history.  War history.  Stuff that brings back a childhood memory."

Jason scours local garage and estate sales looking for small pieces of southwest Louisiana history... like this old fashioned stereoscope, similar to what later became a viewfinder.

"What you do is put the slide in and put it up to your eye," said Machulski. "It gives you the feel that you're inside the picture.  It's an amazing feeling that this technology was around back that long ago." 

"The reason I'm attracted to this piece is the rust," said Machulski. "The rust, I don't know, it's some part of me.  I just love rust.  It's flowing through my veins.  It draws you to it and has you wondering what it's been through."

Jason recently donated a dollar to the Brimstone Museum and vows to use it to trade up or barter for other items that can be donated to its display.

"In his process, we hope that he discovers a little piece of history that is undiscovered at the moment," said Thom Trahan, director of Brimstone Museum. "Maybe sitting in someone's attic or closet somewhere.  An old flyer from a grocery store or a movie theater here in town.  All those artifacts we'd love to see here at the museum."

And as this Bayou Picker scours the countryside, he might just discover a tidbit or two of Lake Area history. 

 

Copyright KPLC 2014.  All rights reserved

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly