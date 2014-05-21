McNeese Baseball Opens SLC Tourney Play Wednesday

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower:
CONWAY, Arkansas – The McNeese baseball team enters the
2014 Southland Conference Tournament as the seven seed and will play the second
seeded Nicholls in a rematch of the regular season series finale in the first
round on Wednesday, May 21 at 4 p.m.
The Cowboys will play the third game of the tournament,
which will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Lamar and
Sam Houston State contest, which starts at noon.
Wednesday's contest will be streamed live on the
Southland Digital Network, with Chris Mycoskie, the Southland's assistant
commissioner of television and former Southeastern Louisiana pitcher Tommy
Krysan calling the action.
Every game of the SLC Tournament will be broadcast on
Cajun Radio-1470 AM in Lake Charles and online at cajunradio.com, with Bruce
Merchant providing the call.
Wednesday's game between McNeese and Nicholls will mark
the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. The winner of Wednesday's contest will move
on to face the winner of the Central Arkansas and the Texas A&M-Corpus
Christi game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
McNeese (28-26, 17-13 SLC) enters as the seventh seed and
is coming off a road SLC series loss at Nicholls. The Cowboys were swept on Sunday in a 5-2
loss to the Colonels while also dropping a 6-0 and 3-1 contests to the home
team, respectively.
Sophomore right-hander Kaleb Fontenot will make his 16th
appearance and 10th start of the season on Wednesday. Fontenot enters the game with a 5-2 record
and a 2.31 ERA. Fontenot started the
year with six relief appearances before taking over as the Friday night starter
for the Cowboys. He currently leads the
pitching staff with five wins, and a .246 opposing batting average.
Senior first baseman Chayse Marion continues to lead the
team with a .329 batting clip. He has
collected team-highs 70 hits, .451 slugging percentage and finished the regular
season with a .417 on-base percentage. The senior outfielder drove in 38 runs
while hitting 12 doubles, a triple, four homers and scoring 40 runs and
stealing 10 bases. He also drew the most
walks (29) during the season.
Outfielder Jackson Gooch finished the regular season with
the second highest batting average (.315) after he collected 69 hits, 12
doubles, a triple, two home runs, drove in 38 RBI and scored 54 runs. He also stole 12 of 14 bases and goes into
the postseason with a perfect fielding percentage.
Nicholls enters the SLC Tournament as the second seed
after finishing 21-9 in conference play and will take a 32-24 overall record as
the second seed into conference tournament later this week. The Colonels are
coming off of a 12-win turnaround in conference play from a season ago. The
Colonels finished ninth in the standings last year with a 9-18 league mark and
a 26-29 overall record. Nicholls is the first team in conference history to win
more than 20 league games the season after posting single-digit conference
wins.
The Colonels leading hitter during the regular season was
Leo Vargas. Vargas hit .302 with six
doubles, two triples, two homers and 23 RBI. He also led the team with 17
stolen bases. Keith Cormier is second on
the team with a .295 clip and has recorded the most hits (66), doubles (13) and
RBI (43).
Nicholls will counter with junior right-hander Ryan
Deemes against the Cowboys on Wednesday.
Deemes will make his 17th appearance and 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 on the season and holds a 3.40 ERA
through 53.0 innings and has given up just 20 earned runs on 60 hits and 14
walks.
McNeese and Nicholls have faced each other only once in
the SLC Tournament as one of the least played series in the annual event for
the Cowboys. The two teams met in the
first round of the 1998 tournament in Shreveport, La. The Colonels won the first and only meeting
between the two teams with a 12-9 victory over the Cowboys and went on to win
the conference tournament and earn a bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The Cowboys have played in the SLC Tournament a
total of 12 times in the history of the event, with the Southland Conference
taking a hiatus for over 23 years (1969-92).
All-told, McNeese has played in 12 of 26 SLC Tournaments -