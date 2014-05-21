Conrad and Baranik Highlight All-Conference Accolades

By ULL Assistant Sports Information Director Jeff Schneider:
MOBILE,
Ala. – Jace Conrad was named the Player of the Year and Carson Baranik was
named the Pitcher of the Year as the second-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
baseball team landed nine student-athletes on the 2014 All-Sun Belt Conference
Baseball teams, the league office announced on Tuesday evening.
"Anytime
you have a player that is picked by the peers in the conference for their hard
work and effort it's a good thing," head coach Tony Robichaux said. "This is a
game that is very tough to be good and consistent in. When you are the best
player in your conference it says a lot. This is an enormous accolade for Jace
and Carson and I feel like they both deserve it. Jace has played with a lot of
energy and intensity all year. This is what happens when you can do that for an
entire season. You usually separate yourself from the rest of the field."
Conrad
became the first Ragin' Cajuns player in program history to earn Sun Belt
Player of the Year honors. On the year, Conrad is hitting .367, which ranks
second in the Sun Belt. He is also second in hits (79) and hit by pitch (16),
third in runs (51) and doubles (19), fourth in RBI (53), fifth in total bases
(125), sixth in slugging (.581) and on base percentage (.440), seventh in sac
bunts (8) and eighth in triples (3). The junior is tied for the team lead with
24 two-out RBI. Conrad was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award and
was also added to the Gregg Olson Award watch list.
Baranik
is the fourth Cajuns pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Year honors joining Hunter
Moody (2006), Austin Faught (2005) and Scott Dohmann (2000). The Bossier City,
La., native became the first 10-game winner since Moody in 2006. Baranik ranks
11th in the nation in wins and ranks second in the Sun Belt in opponents
batting average (.222), fourth in innings pitched (90.1), fifth in ERA (2.99)
and seventh in strikeouts (66). Baranik was named the conference pitcher of the
week twice this season and was also named the Collegiate Baseball Hall of Fame
Pitcher of the Year watch list.
"Carson
has been consistent for us all season long," Robichaux added. "This is an award
where you can't be good for just one weekend or one good month and be
all-conference. You have to do it throughout the entire season, and night in
and night out he has been good for us. It's good that he has been rewarded for
his hard work and effort. He went through a tough time in his life and he was
able to get through it and it has made him both a better pitcher and a better
person."
Robichaux
earns his fourth Sun Belt Coach of the Year award with his last coming in 2007
after guiding the squad to the most regular season wins in conference history
and tying the school record for wins.
Conrad
and Baranik were two of five Cajuns to be named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.
Baranik was named as a starting pitcher along with senior Cody Boutte (7-0,
2.77 ERA). Boutte stepped into the starting role in conference play an excelled
with the second best ERA in the league and was tied for third in wins.
Conrad
was named as a second baseman and joins shortstop Blake Trahan (.326, 3 HR, 37
RBI) and outfielder Caleb Adams (.375, 10 HR, 35 RBI) as the Louisiana position
players on the list. Trahan was named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list,
while Adams is both a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick
Howser Award. Adams leads the league in average, on base percentage (.496),
slugging percentage (.690), runs (57), and triples (6).
Starting
pitcher Austin Robichaux (7-2, 3.06 ERA), catcher Mike Strentz (.242, 9 HR, 36
RBI), third baseman Ryan Leonards (.318, 4 HR, 30 RBI) and outfielder Seth
Harrison (.338, 9 HR, 57 RBI) were named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.
"I
think the number of players we have on this list is reflective of our record
and our body of work," Robichaux said. "I appreciate the other coaches who took
the time to vote for our players. To have your peers vote for you means a lot."
A
complete list of the all-conference awards follows:
2014
All-SBC First/Second Teams and Postseason Award Winners
2014
Sun Belt Baseball First Team All-Conference
Carson
Baranik (Louisiana, Junior, SP)
Cody
Boutte (Louisiana, Senior, SP)
Justin
Hageman (WKU, Senior, SP)
Ian
Tompkins (WKU, Junior, RP)
Joey
Roach (Georgia State, Sophomore, C)
Nic
Wilson (Georgia State, Senior, 1B)
Jace
Conrad (Louisiana, Junior, 2B)
Blake
Trahan (Louisiana, Sophomore, SS)
Ben
Crumpton (UALR, Sr., 3B)
Chase
Raffield (Georgia State, Senior, OF)
Caleb
Adams (Louisiana, Junior, OF)
Ryan
Bottger (UT Arlington, Junior, OF)
Matt
Shortall (UT Arlington, Senior, DH)
Cory
Geisler (Texas State, Sophomore, UTL)
2014
Sun Belt Baseball Second Team All-Conference
Austin
Robichaux (Louisiana, Junior, SP)
Taylor
Black (Texas State, RS-Junior, SP)
Austen
Williams (Texas State, Junior, SP)
Marc
Skinner (Troy, Freshman, RP)
Michael
Strentz (Louisiana, Junior, C)
Ryan
Church (WKU, Junior, 1B)
Garrett
Pitts (Troy, Senior, 2B)
Garrett
Mattlage (Texas State, Junior, SS)
Ryan
Leonards (Louisiana, Senior, 3B)
Seth
Harrison (Louisiana, Junior, OF)
Cole
Gleason (South Alabama, Junior, OF)
Anderson
Miller (WKU, Sophomore, OF)
David
Hall (Troy, Junior, DH)
Tanner
Rockwell (UALR, Junior, UTL)
2014
Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Year
Jace
Conrad (Louisiana, Junior, 2B)
2014
Sun Belt Baseball Pitcher of the Year
Carson
Baranik (Louisiana, Junior, SP)
2014
Sun Belt Baseball Freshman of the Year
Marc
Skinner (Troy, Freshman, RP)
2014
Sun Belt Baseball Ron Maestri Coach of the Year
Tony
Robichaux, Louisiana