Violent home invaders terrify family and remain on the run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Violent home invaders terrify family and remain on the run

Investigators in Marshall County are looking for the criminals who terrorized a family during a violent home invasion late Sunday night. (Source: WMC-TV) Investigators in Marshall County are looking for the criminals who terrorized a family during a violent home invasion late Sunday night. (Source: WMC-TV)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Sasol is proposing the abandonment of several roads, and tonight the Calcasieu Planning and Zoning Board will consider those requests. At least one has opposition. At noon, we'll explain, and you can read more about the issue HERE.

Also, Gov. Bobby Jindal has signed into law a bill that bans speed cameras and other automated speed enforcement devices on Louisiana interstates. The town of Welsh had previously announced plans to install such cameras. More on that story is available HERE.

Imagine a group breaks into your home – they tie everyone up with duct-tape, sexually assault the mom, and then take money and more, along with your sense of security. It's a horrendous case out of Mississippi, and one of our sister stations is covering the search for the violent criminals. We'll have more at noon and you can read more HERE.

Not as violent, but definitely a scary situation for a couple that hears an uninvited guest swimming in their pool. As it turns out, it wasn't a person: it was eight-foot alligator!

Zack's in for Ben today as he and Wade check out the 2014 NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour in Texas. Look for that in our upcoming Hurricane special. Meanwhile, Zack tells me the weather pattern remains unchanged as we get more sunshine and warm temperatures, but not any rain. Does this scenario continue for the rest of the week? And what about our weekend? Look for the answers during Zack's live, local weather at noon.

Plus, summertime can offer fun opportunities for kids when they're out of school, but it can cost a pretty penny. We'll have advice on how to save money on summer camps. You can also find a listing of summer camps in Southwest Louisiana HERE on our web site.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly