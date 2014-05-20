Violent home invaders terrify family and remain on the run

Investigators in Marshall County are looking for the criminals who terrorized a family during a violent home invasion late Sunday night. (Source: WMC-TV)

Sasol is proposing the abandonment of several roads, and tonight the Calcasieu Planning and Zoning Board will consider those requests. At least one has opposition. At noon, we'll explain, and you can read more about the issue HERE.

Also, Gov. Bobby Jindal has signed into law a bill that bans speed cameras and other automated speed enforcement devices on Louisiana interstates. The town of Welsh had previously announced plans to install such cameras. More on that story is available HERE.



Imagine a group breaks into your home – they tie everyone up with duct-tape, sexually assault the mom, and then take money and more, along with your sense of security. It's a horrendous case out of Mississippi, and one of our sister stations is covering the search for the violent criminals. We'll have more at noon and you can read more HERE.

Not as violent, but definitely a scary situation for a couple that hears an uninvited guest swimming in their pool. As it turns out, it wasn't a person: it was eight-foot alligator!

Zack's in for Ben today as he and Wade check out the 2014 NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour in Texas. Look for that in our upcoming Hurricane special. Meanwhile, Zack tells me the weather pattern remains unchanged as we get more sunshine and warm temperatures, but not any rain. Does this scenario continue for the rest of the week? And what about our weekend? Look for the answers during Zack's live, local weather at noon.

Plus, summertime can offer fun opportunities for kids when they're out of school, but it can cost a pretty penny. We'll have advice on how to save money on summer camps. You can also find a listing of summer camps in Southwest Louisiana HERE on our web site.



Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!