Four McNeese Baseball Players Named All-Southland Conference

By McNeese Sports Assistant Hunter Bower

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese baseball team continued to surpass others expectations for the 2014 season on Monday as three players were named to the first-team All-Southland Conference squad while one more Cowboy received second-team honors in a vote of the league's 14 sports information directors and head coaches.

 

Senior first baseman Chayse Marion, senior outfielder Jackson Gooch and junior second baseman Andrew Guillote each received first-team all-conference recognition while sophomore designated hitter Billy Sommers was named to the second-team.

 

"I am really proud of all of our players who were selected to the all-conference team," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill.  "These guys were selected by other coaches and sports information directors in the conference which goes to show how much respect our players have earned this season."

 

The three first-team players from McNeese are the most among all other Southland members while the Cowboys placed a total of four members on the all-conference list for the first time since 2011.

 

Marion, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, is a repeat all-conference selection for the Cowboys and has been the catalyst behind the McNeese offense nearly all season and currently leads with a .329 batting clip.  He has collected team-highs 70 hits, .451 slugging percentage and finished the regular season with a .417 on-base percentage. The senior outfielder drove in 38 runs while hitting 12 doubles, a triple, four homers and scoring 40 runs and stealing 10 bases.  He also drew the most walks (29) during the season.

 

Gooch, another repeat selection for McNeese, has been a force to deal with both at the plate and on the field.  The product of Delta, British Columbia, finished the regular season with the second highest batting average (.315) after he collected 69 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs, drove in 38 RBI and scored 54 runs.  He also stole 12 of 14 bases and goes into the postseason with a perfect fielding percentage. 

 

Guillotte received first-team honors for the first time in his career after having batted .306 during the regular season.  The Moss Bluff native led the Cowboys in hits (71), doubles (14) and stolen bases (18).  He also etched his name into the record books back on March 2 as he stole his 44th career base to place his name on the all-time stolen bases leaderboard.  Guillotte has since moved into a tie for sixth place with 54 career stolen bags.  He has a chance to take sole possession of sixth with one more steal and can tie for fifth with five more.

 

Sommers rounded out the all-conference selections after receiving second-team honors for his performances as the designated hitter this season.   A native of Moss Bluff, Sommers appeared in 34 games and started 23 of those in the designated hitter spot.  He collected 24 hits, six doubles, nine RBI and scored four runs to finish with a .293 batting average.  

 

Coaches and sports information directors were not permitted to vote for their own players.

 

The Cowboys enter the 2014 Southland Conference Tournament as the seven seed and will play the second seeded Nicholls in a rematch of the regular season series finale in the first round on Wednesday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

 

The 2014 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament gets underway Wednesday at Bear Stadium on the campus of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark. Tickets to the event are available online at www.ucasports.com/tickets. All games of the tournament will be streamed live on the Southland Conference Digital Network, with the exception of the championship game, which is available exclusively on ESPN3. The winner of the double-elimination tournament earns the league's automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, which starts May 30 with regional play.

 

2014 Southland All-Conference Teams

First Team             

Pos.  Name  University  Class Hometown

1B    Chayse Marion2    McNeese State     Sr.   Red Deer, Alberta

2B    Andrew Guillotte  McNeese State     Jr.   Moss Bluff, La.

3B    Brandon Tierney   A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.   Arlington, Texas

SS    Sam Bumpers2      Lamar Sr.   Bourbornnais, Ill.

OF    Tyler Boss  Oral Roberts      Sr.   Spring, Texas

OF    Doug Votolato     Central Arkansas  Sr.   Flower Mound, Texas

OF    Jackson Gooch2    McNeese State     Sr.   Delta, British Columbia

C     Anthony Azar3     Sam Houston State Sr.   The Woodlands, Texas

DH    Mackenzie Handel  Stephen F. Austin Sr.   Chandler, Ariz.

P     Taylor Byrd Nicholls    Sr.   Petal, Miss.

P     Andro Cutura      Southeastern La.  Jr.   Pearl River, La.

P     Pepe Gomez  Oral Roberts      Sr.   Tucson, Ariz.

 

Second Team            

Pos.  Name  University  Class Hometown

1B    Ryan O'Hearn      Sam Houston State Jr.   Frisco, Texas

2B    Matt Brandy Oral Roberts      Jr.   Tampa, Fla.

3B    Chase Daughdrill  Northwestern State      Jr.   Bossier City, La.

SS    Jose Trevino2     Oral Roberts      Jr.   Corpus Christi, Texas

OF    Colt Atwood Sam Houston State Jr.   Katy, Texas

OF    Jude Vidrine      Lamar Sr.   Nederland, Texas

OF    Keith Cormier     Nicholls    Sr.   Channelview, Texas

C     Seth Spivey Abilene Christian Sr.   Brenham, Texas

DH    Billy Sommers     McNeese State     So.   Moss Bluff, La.

P     Matt Danton A&M-Corpus Christi      Jr.   Conroe, Texas

P     Tyler Eppler      Sam Houston State Jr.   Navasota, Texas

P     Adam Oller  Northwestern State      Fr.   Conroe, Texas

 

Third Team             

Pos.  Name  University  Class Hometown

1B    Caleb Dugas Northwestern State      Jr.   Raymond, Miss.

2B    Cody Stephens     A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.   Concord, Calif.

3B    Reed Seely  Lamar Jr.   Baytown, Texas

SS    Samuel Capielano  New Orleans Fr.   River Ridge, La.

OF    Andrew Godbold    Southeastern La.  Jr.   Oak Park, Ill.

OF    Hayden Simerly    Sam Houston State Jr.   Round Rock, Texas

OF    Tyler Ware  A&M-Corpus Christi      Jr.   Omaha, Neb.

C     Russell Vaughn    A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.   Mesa, Ariz.

DH    Kyle Markum Lamar Jr.   Beaumont, Texas

P     Grant Borne Nicholls    So.   Baton Rouge, La.

P     Bryce Biggerstaff Central Arkansas  Sr.   Sherwood, Ark.

P     Jordan Romano     Oral Roberts      Jr.   Markham, Ontario

 

Honorable Mention – First Base: Brandon Provost, Lamar. Second Base: Chris Townsend, Central Arkansas. Third Base: Carter Burgess, Sam Houston State. Shortstop: Corey Toups, Sam Houston State; Leo Vargas, Nicholls. Outfield: Jordan Lee, A&M-Corpus Christi; Jacob Middleton, Lamar; Jesse Hoover, UIW; Jordan McCoy, Houston Baptist; Ricardo Sanchez, Stephen F. Austin. Catcher: Jameson Fisher, Southeastern La. Designated Hitter: Daniel Midyett, Southeastern La. Pitchers: Jason Simms, Sam Houston State; Trevor Belicek, A&M-Corpus Christi; Geno Encina, UIW; Dillon Mangham, Stephen F. Austin; Guillermo Trujillo, Oral Roberts.

 

2014 Southland Conference Individual Awards

Player of the Year: Anthony Azar, Sam Houston State  

Hitter of the Year: Sam Bumpers, Lamar

Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Byrd, Nicholls Relief Pitcher of the Year: Jordan Romano, Oral Roberts Freshman of the Year: Adam Oller, Northwestern State Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Romano, Oral Roberts Utility Player of the Year: Curtis Jones, Houston Baptist Clay Gould Coach of the Year: Seth Thibodaux, Nicholls

