Four McNeese Baseball Players Named All-Southland Conference

By McNeese Sports Assistant Hunter Bower
LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese baseball team continued to
surpass others expectations for the 2014 season on Monday as three players were
named to the first-team All-Southland Conference squad while one more Cowboy
received second-team honors in a vote of the league's 14 sports information
directors and head coaches.
Senior first baseman Chayse Marion, senior outfielder
Jackson Gooch and junior second baseman Andrew Guillote each received
first-team all-conference recognition while sophomore designated hitter Billy
Sommers was named to the second-team.
"I am really proud of all of our players who were
selected to the all-conference team," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. "These guys were selected by other coaches
and sports information directors in the conference which goes to show how much
respect our players have earned this season."
The three first-team players from McNeese are the most
among all other Southland members while the Cowboys placed a total of four
members on the all-conference list for the first time since 2011.
Marion, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, is a repeat
all-conference selection for the Cowboys and has been the catalyst behind the
McNeese offense nearly all season and currently leads with a .329 batting
clip. He has collected team-highs 70
hits, .451 slugging percentage and finished the regular season with a .417
on-base percentage. The senior outfielder drove in 38 runs while hitting 12
doubles, a triple, four homers and scoring 40 runs and stealing 10 bases. He also drew the most walks (29) during the
season.
Gooch, another repeat selection for McNeese, has been a
force to deal with both at the plate and on the field. The product of Delta, British Columbia,
finished the regular season with the second highest batting average (.315)
after he collected 69 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs, drove in 38
RBI and scored 54 runs. He also stole 12
of 14 bases and goes into the postseason with a perfect fielding
percentage.
Guillotte received first-team honors for the first time
in his career after having batted .306 during the regular season. The Moss Bluff native led the Cowboys in hits
(71), doubles (14) and stolen bases (18).
He also etched his name into the record books back on March 2 as he
stole his 44th career base to place his name on the all-time stolen bases
leaderboard. Guillotte has since moved
into a tie for sixth place with 54 career stolen bags. He has a chance to take sole possession of
sixth with one more steal and can tie for fifth with five more.
Sommers rounded out the all-conference selections after
receiving second-team honors for his performances as the designated hitter this
season. A native of Moss Bluff, Sommers
appeared in 34 games and started 23 of those in the designated hitter
spot. He collected 24 hits, six doubles,
nine RBI and scored four runs to finish with a .293 batting average.
Coaches and sports information directors were not
permitted to vote for their own players.
The Cowboys enter the 2014 Southland Conference
Tournament as the seven seed and will play the second seeded Nicholls in a
rematch of the regular season series finale in the first round on Wednesday,
May 21 at 4 p.m.
The 2014 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament gets
underway Wednesday at Bear Stadium on the campus of Central Arkansas in Conway,
Ark. Tickets to the event are available online at www.ucasports.com/tickets. All
games of the tournament will be streamed live on the Southland Conference
Digital Network, with the exception of the championship game, which is
available exclusively on ESPN3. The winner of the double-elimination tournament
earns the league's automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, which starts May
30 with regional play.
2014 Southland All-Conference Teams
First Team
Pos. Name University Class Hometown
1B Chayse Marion2 McNeese State Sr. Red Deer, Alberta
2B Andrew
Guillotte McNeese State Jr. Moss
Bluff, La.
3B Brandon
Tierney A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Arlington,
Texas
SS Sam Bumpers2 Lamar Sr. Bourbornnais, Ill.
OF Tyler Boss Oral Roberts Sr. Spring, Texas
OF Doug Votolato Central Arkansas Sr. Flower Mound, Texas
OF Jackson Gooch2 McNeese State Sr. Delta, British
Columbia
C Anthony Azar3 Sam Houston State Sr. The Woodlands, Texas
DH Mackenzie
Handel Stephen F. Austin Sr. Chandler,
Ariz.
P Taylor Byrd Nicholls Sr. Petal, Miss.
P Andro Cutura Southeastern La. Jr. Pearl River, La.
P Pepe Gomez Oral Roberts Sr. Tucson, Ariz.
Second Team
Pos. Name University Class Hometown
1B Ryan O'Hearn Sam Houston State Jr. Frisco, Texas
2B Matt Brandy Oral Roberts Jr. Tampa, Fla.
3B Chase
Daughdrill Northwestern State Jr. Bossier
City, La.
SS Jose Trevino2 Oral Roberts Jr. Corpus Christi,
Texas
OF Colt Atwood Sam Houston State Jr. Katy, Texas
OF Jude Vidrine Lamar Sr. Nederland, Texas
OF Keith Cormier Nicholls Sr. Channelview, Texas
C Seth Spivey Abilene Christian Sr. Brenham, Texas
DH Billy Sommers McNeese State So. Moss Bluff, La.
P Matt Danton A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Conroe, Texas
P Tyler Eppler Sam Houston State Jr. Navasota, Texas
P Adam Oller Northwestern State Fr. Conroe, Texas
Third Team
Pos. Name University Class Hometown
1B Caleb Dugas Northwestern State Jr. Raymond, Miss.
2B Cody Stephens A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Concord,
Calif.
3B Reed Seely Lamar Jr. Baytown, Texas
SS Samuel
Capielano New Orleans Fr. River
Ridge, La.
OF Andrew Godbold Southeastern La. Jr. Oak Park, Ill.
OF Hayden Simerly Sam Houston State Jr. Round Rock, Texas
OF Tyler Ware A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Omaha, Neb.
C Russell Vaughn A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Mesa,
Ariz.
DH Kyle Markum Lamar Jr. Beaumont, Texas
P Grant Borne Nicholls So. Baton Rouge, La.
P Bryce
Biggerstaff Central Arkansas Sr. Sherwood,
Ark.
P Jordan Romano Oral Roberts Jr. Markham, Ontario
Honorable Mention – First Base: Brandon Provost, Lamar.
Second Base: Chris Townsend, Central Arkansas. Third Base: Carter Burgess, Sam
Houston State. Shortstop: Corey Toups, Sam Houston State; Leo Vargas, Nicholls.
Outfield: Jordan Lee, A&M-Corpus Christi; Jacob Middleton, Lamar; Jesse
Hoover, UIW; Jordan McCoy, Houston Baptist; Ricardo Sanchez, Stephen F. Austin.
Catcher: Jameson Fisher, Southeastern La. Designated Hitter: Daniel Midyett,
Southeastern La. Pitchers: Jason Simms, Sam Houston State; Trevor Belicek,
A&M-Corpus Christi; Geno Encina, UIW; Dillon Mangham, Stephen F. Austin;
Guillermo Trujillo, Oral Roberts.
2014 Southland Conference Individual Awards
Player of the Year: Anthony Azar, Sam Houston State
Hitter of the Year: Sam Bumpers, Lamar
Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Byrd, Nicholls Relief Pitcher
of the Year: Jordan Romano, Oral Roberts Freshman of the Year: Adam Oller,
Northwestern State Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Romano, Oral Roberts Utility
Player of the Year: Curtis Jones, Houston Baptist Clay Gould Coach of the Year:
Seth Thibodaux, Nicholls