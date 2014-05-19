High court makes ruling in death of tased man from Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The U.S. Supreme Court is looking into a Louisiana case involving repeated police use of a taser. It deals with a stun gun used on a handcuffed man who later died. More on that story is available HERE.

Lake Charles Police have arrested a man charged with simple burglary. Authorities say he stole an iPad from a woman at Huber Park and sold it to a game local store. You can read more about it HERE.

Do you have one of those under-cabinet power strips? At noon, we'll tell you about a big recall on certain type of strips. Apparently, they can overheat and start a fire.

Also today, we'll take a tour of Florida's Everglades, where people are working to save a natural wonderland. We'll find out what Louisiana could learn about efforts to save the wetlands there. 

Plus, we'll see what's cooking with Chef Jeff. Today, it's a tasty bread pudding recipe, which you'll get to see at noon and can read more about HERE.

Ben tells me we'll have another great day with temperatures climbing quickly into the 80s by this afternoon. Unfortunately, he doesn't see any big chance of rain, so the dry conditions will only worsen as the work week progresses. You can get the full weather picture during Ben's live, local weather at noon.

