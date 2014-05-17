Community takes action to keep babies safe

It was a steady line of cars this afternoon at the Child Passenger Safety Check.

"At least three out of four child seats are not installed correctly," said Sgt. James Anderson of State Police.

State Police Troop D hosted the free event outside of the Civic Center. However inside, was the My Fair Baby Safe Sleep Baby Shower.

"SIDS and accidental suffocation is actually the leading cause of death not only in the nation, but in Louisiana and this region," said Alisa Stevens, Executive Director of Impact Lake Charles/Americorps.

While the message was serious, the shower also included cake and prizes like a real baby shower. However the main purpose was to teach caregivers how to put a baby properly to bed.

"If you can educate one and save a life, that's great," said Stevens. "We're educating about 300 people today."

And out of the crib and back to the car, is where the community is continuing to take action to keep babies safe.

"One seat that I actually just did, they did a great job installing the seat except they were using the outboard anchors to center it," said Anderson.

And state police said one death that could've been prevented, is one too many.

"For first responders, it's really hard to see a child that's been needlessly killed usually because they're not properly restrained," said Anderson.

