SWLA marks 70th anniversary of D-Day

"Into the Jaws of Death." (Source: U.S. Coast Guard/National Archives and Records Administration)

June 6 marks the 70th anniversary of D-Day, the day Allied Forces invaded the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II.

The effort, codenamed Operation Overlord, was one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history. It included over 150,000 American, British and Canadian forces landing on a 50-mile stretch of the coast. Over 5,000 ships and more than 11,000 aircraft participated in the operation.



The Battle of Normandy ended in August 1944 with the Allied Forces prevailing.



