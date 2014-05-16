Firefighters living and working out of a hotel - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Firefighters living and working out of a hotel

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Last month, a suspected intoxicated driver crashed their pickup truck into the Lake Charles Company Five fire house.

While no firefighters were injured, they did have to find a new place to live and work.

After spending a weekend at fire house six, they relocated again to an extended-stay hotel down the road from their fire house. A month later, they're still there.

While Fire Chief Keith Murray says a structural engineer has deemed the building repairable, it's not a quick fix.

So how are firefighters coping in the meantime?

"It's a rough situation but we're definitely making the best of it," said Jameson Welch, a firefighter with Company Five.

Company Five firefighters have been living and working out of Value Place - an extended-stay hotel, after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into their station Good Friday.

"We relieve each other out here about 6 o'clock in the morning, we go through the same routine as we do at the station," explained Kevin Hanks, LCFD's East District Chief.

While routine's the same, the scenery is not.

"It's a lot tighter, a lot tighter spaces, we have our own bed and our own space at the other station, here we're kind of on top of each other," said Welch.

While there's a kitchenette and fridge, firefighters say they eat out more as the coffee maker is about the only gadget that gets used – besides their radios which monitors everyone's runs, not just theirs.

"So that doesn't make it too good at night. You know when you're in the station you only get your call when it comes over the station speakers," explained Hanks.

And when they do get a call, they have to run out to their engine, in the back of the parking lot.

And because there's a lack of storage in their rooms, they have to keep their equipment out in the truck, which means they get ready in the parking lot.

Hanks says, "It makes it a little bit harder to make runs."

"Time differences are basically minutes, I mean it's nothing terrible, it's noticeable, but nothing terrible," added Welch.

As for their engine, Welch says, "if we have to wash the truck or do any maintenance to it we have to drive back to our station or to another station to do it."

The experience has been challenging and more work, but others have taken notice.

Jalissa Green, who works at Value Place says, "I've been seeing the firefighters run in and out of the property you know going on different runs and stuff like that, and I have whole new respect for them, because I never knew Lake Charles had that many fires and things that would happen."

And while firefighters feel welcome there, they hope to get back to their home soon.

Chief Murray says there is good news. The city has hired an architect and they're hoping to bring the firefighters back to their fire house in June, where they'll be living in a two-bedroom trailer on their own property, along with their engine.

Company Five's fire house is located at 2702 General Doolittle Avenue in Lake Charles.

Backstory here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/25313385/firefighters-relocated-closer-to-station?autostart=true

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly