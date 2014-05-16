Big rig driver miraculously pulls semi to safety in high winds - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Big rig driver miraculously pulls semi to safety in high winds

A truck driver manages to prevent his big rig from overturning during high winds recently on a highway just south of Hays.
Chesnee police officer Tim Walker stops a driver-less truck.

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Our winds are expected to pick up some later in the day, but imagine having to deal with extremely high winds out on the highway. Big rig drivers often find themselves in some tricky situations, but one driver managed to avoid a major disaster with some quick thinking and a lot of luck. We'll share the amazing story caught on camera at noon, and you can see more HERE.

Meanwhile, check out THIS video. An officer jumps into a runaway truck to stop it!

Speaking of avoiding highway disaster, we'll have a live report on a major statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign. We'll also share a demonstration of what can happen to unbelted occupants during a vehicle rollover.   

Also today, confined to a wheelchair, one man's dream has been to command a vessel out on the open sea. We'll show you how he got his wish – becoming a shrimp boat captain for a day!

Plus, if you love to wear high heels, you may not love the pain that comes with them. There is a product that claims to provide some comfort – but does it really work?

Ben tells me temperatures will climb into the 80s by this afternoon, with winds picking up as well. The weather should be quite pleasant for events like Downtown at Sundown, Relay for Life or the Starks Mayhaw festival, to name a few. What sort of temperatures will we have over the weekend, and will any rain chances creep in to the forecast for next week? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

