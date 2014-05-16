KPLC Remembers: Dale Mann - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

KPLC Remembers: Dale Mann

Radio listeners in Southwest Louisiana certainly know the name Dale Mann. He's one of the most popular announcers in the area. He's been in radio for over 40 years. Many don't know that he got his start in television here at KPLC while he was in high school. 

"I think that started in 1964," said Mann. "I worked at the TV station. I worked camera, audio, did a little directing before I went on. Then, later on, I worked two other times at KPLC at the radio station." 

Dale has fond memories of many KPLC personalities. 

"Lee Janot, she was a sweetheart. She was just as nice off camera as she was on camera. Her show was just fun to do. Just a talk show. An afternoon talk show," said Mann.

Then there was Bob Hilton, who later went on to host Truth or Consequences. 

"Bob started out as ‘No Name the Clown' on Cartoon Capers with Miss Jeb. Bob would also do news, weekend news and stuff like that," said Mann.

Then there was a TV dance party similar to American Bandstand with 100 teenagers crowded into the KPLC studio. 

"We had a live dance show on Saturday afternoon called ‘Whirlygig.' One of our newsmen, Leo Edwards, was the host,"  said Mann.

Dale later went to strictly radio, where he's been ever since. You can hear him weekday afternoons on Gator 99.5 FM.

