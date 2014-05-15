Organizers offer free health screenings and education - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Organizers offer free health screenings and education to Calcasieu residents

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's a team effort between the Calcasieu Parish police Jury Human Services Department, Evangeline Home Health, and the Medication Assistance Program.

The free screenings started as an idea to help seniors in the community, but then it turned into much more than just a checkup.   

The program is called W.E. Care Community health Screenings. The W.E. stands for Wellness Education.

With a name full of support, comes much more than just no cost exams

"We will have different topics for each month that we will have information on and then we will have speakers," said Adele Mart, Operations Manager of the Human Services Department.

The speakers give the community an opportunity to practice preventive care.

"The more you know about your physical status, the more you can take care of yourself," said Registered Nurse for Evangeline Home Health, Annette Tritico.

The purpose is to target seniors, but any age can still take part in the screenings.

"We felt that there was a need," said Tritico. "Some people could not afford having some type of lab work, as well as hearing and vision screenings."

And with Southwest Louisiana in mind, these organizers also hope to get to know their visitors.

"It's heartwarming to see the seniors in our community and communicate with them" said Mart.

The screenings are the fourth Thursday of every month at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex.

For more information on topics and times, click here.

