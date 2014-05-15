Bucs turn it around after early season losses

The field for the Class 5 tournament included Barbe, Jesuit, Live Oak and St. Amant. The following is a quick-hit look at the four teams playing for the title.

The field for the Class 5 tournament included Barbe, Jesuit, Live Oak and St. Amant. The following is a quick-hit look at the four teams playing for the title.

Barbe's run this season has been remarkable, even for a program with so much success. The journey began years ago, when five of the Buc seniors got together and formed a tournament team.

The following is the playoff history for the Barbe Bucs baseball team. The Bucs have won seven state titles (1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014).

When it comes to the game, Walt Nolen knows everything about baseball. He even played for the Cubs. But after his career, he returned to Lake Charles to work in the plants, eventually realizing something

Barbe baseball has been known as one of the premier programs in the country for a while now.

This year's squad came into the season with higher-than-normal expectations and even higher aspirations.

At the beginning of the season, the Bucs wrote their goals down on paper.

"Obviously the goal is always to win a state championship. But we thought this team was special, as we've been talking about. We set the goal to win the national championship."

Now, the Bucs are the cusp of that goal.

"We knew we were top five in the nation when we got here. We knew that winning the national championship was a goal. From the beginning that's what we wanted to do. We wanted to something that's never been done."

A lofty goal that seemed unlikely after picking up two early season loses.

"When we lost those first two games we kinda thought it wouldn't be possible. A lot of teams around the country. There's usually an undefeated team or a one loss team. We just said we would take it one game at a time and try to win the rest of our games."

The Bucs did just that and won 20 straight games to end the regular season and are now two victories away from another state title.

"A Sulphur player actually text us and congratulated us on being the No. 1 team in the nation. We were like 'What are you talking about?'"

Barbe is two wins away for its seventh state title and a possible national title. It would be a fitting finale for a special group of seniors.

"We're just so close that we can taste it. That would be the cherry on top. That would be one of the greatest things of my life. That would be the fairy tale ending right there. I think it would be the icing on the cake to the run we've had as a group. I don't think there's any other ending. It has to end that way and we have to make it happen."

