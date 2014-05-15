Barbe's special group of seniors began journey together years ago

The field for the Class 5 tournament included Barbe, Jesuit, Live Oak and St. Amant. The following is a quick-hit look at the four teams playing for the title.

Barbe baseball has been known as one of the premier programs in the country for a while now. This year's squad came into the season with higher-than-normal expectations and even higher aspirations.

The following is the playoff history for the Barbe Bucs baseball team. The Bucs have won seven state titles (1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014).

When it comes to the game, Walt Nolen knows everything about baseball. He even played for the Cubs.

Barbe's run this season has been remarkable, even for a program with so much success.

The Bucs have won 25 straight games, are ranked No. 1 in some polls and are two wins away from the seventh title in school history.

The journey began years ago, when five of the Buc seniors got together and formed a tournament team.

"It started when we were about 7 or 8 years old with the Lake Area Pirates," said shortstop Kennon Fonenot. "It was like 12 of us. We all got together and made a tournament team."

Beau and Bryce Jordan, Fontenot, Gunner Leger and Nick Abshire, along with Trey Quinn, formed a Lake Area Pirates team that was nothing short of special.

"We were dominant, the same thing you would see now, the (Jordan) twins would light it up on the diamond," Quinn said.

"I guess the state championship title grew from there," said Beau Jordan. "We won like six or seven in a row. I knew teams that were dropping out of tournaments just cause we were in."

Their dominant run as kids didn't stop there.

In 2008, the group led the South Lake Charles All-Star team all the way to the Little League World Series.

They made it all the way to the U.S. championship game and finished fourth in the world.

It's an experience the guys will never forget, but for so much more than baseball.

"(It was) probably the best time I've ever had in my life," Quinn said. "For a 12-year-old to get to play on ESPN and ABC. But that wasn't even the best part. We were treated like Kings when we were there."

"We didn't even realize how big of an experience that was at the time," said Abshire. :We were just kids having fun playing baseball."

As fate would have it, all six guys ended up at Barbe two years later and made an impact from the second they walked through the door.

"We didn't know we were going to start as freshman though," Bryce Jordan said. "We had to battle out at our position. We knew we had a good shot. Then starting six freshman our freshman year. It was a great experience."

"When we first got here, we had been together so long that we were pumped to get here and try to do something no one's ever done before," Fontenot said.

It wouldn't take long to experience high school success. As sophomores in 2012, they played huge roles in Barbe winning the Class 5A title, the sixth in school history.

"I'm not going to lie, it was kinda crazy being a sophomore, being 16 years old, 17 years old, pitching in front of that many people yelling your name," Leger said.

"The dogpile is something I will always have with me. Nothing beats that moment," Jordan said.

After their sophomore year, Quinn had a tough decision to make. He was gaining attention as one of the top wide receivers in the nation. That's when Quinn decided to focus on football full time, a choice that did not come without regret.

"There's was times I would sit in my room and couldn't say a word," Quinn said. "Sometimes just crying about it because it was such a tough decision. Like I said, it's what I grew up with. Everybody thought it was, and probably still think, it was my best sport."

Entering last season, Bryce Jordan was lost to a back injury. The Bucs still went into the playoffs as the favorite but they were upset by West Monroe in the quarterfinals.

Later that same year, the group picked up a victory bigger than any championship.

Six guys from Barbe signed Division I baseball scholarships, including the Jordan twins to LSU, Fontenot with Oklahoma State and Leger joining Louisiana-Lafayette. Add Quinn's football scholarship to LSU, and you see the full picture of a moment a decade in the making.

"It was like all of our dreams were coming true," Fontenot said. "We were all signing to play at big D1 schools. It's all we'd been working for. To play there and hopefully make it to the big leagues."

"I'm an only child and those guys were like my brothers," Leger said. "I wouldn't trade them for anything in the world. It was awesome to look to my right, look to my left and basically see all my boys doing what we had dreamed about since we were 8 or 9 when it all started."

