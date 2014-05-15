Teaching cops to deal with dogs without using deadly force

A photo of Earl Van Best, Jr. next to a police sketch of the Zodiac killer. (Source: HarperCollins Publishers/San Francisco Police Department/ CNN)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A Louisiana man believes his father was the infamous "Zodiac Killer" that terrorized San Francisco. He talks about his claim in a new book. Look for his story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, Beauregard Parish voters will have to decide on two property tax issues this fall. The Police Jury has voted to put them on the November 4 ballot. One would generate funds for the non-profit Beauregard Community Action Agency, while the other would be a road tax.

Officers of the law are learning how to deal with dogs without using lethal force. At noon, we'll explain how the Louisiana Animal Welfare Commission is partnering with Louisiana State Police to help first responders understand encounters with canines.



Plus, more than half of Americans live with chronic pain. A new, non-invasive high-tech treatment out of Houston, is helping some of those patients get back to work faster.

Also in health news, we'll tell you about a new report that warns about the potential for injury from chemicals used to keep pools clean. It's important advice as we head into pool season.

Ben tells me we broke a record overnight – Lake Charles dropped to 45 degrees at sunrise … down from the 1917 temperature of 47. However, we'll warm into the mid 70s by this afternoon. How long will these clear, cool and calm conditions last? What kind of weekend can we expect? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, or you can get the latest weather conditions HERE.



Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!