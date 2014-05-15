Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball coming to SWLA in June - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball coming to SWLA in June

They were hits in the summer of 2012 and they're expected to be again in 2014. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team will appear here in the Lake Area in June.

"They're amazing ball players," said organizer Jennie Finch. "Yes. Don't let the amputee fool you. Absolutely not, no. They'll hit the ball out of the park, they'll make diving catches. I played in the celebrity all-star game and actually Josh Wege who will be here, he was the MVP of the entire game."

Finch is an Olympian softball player and is bringing back the tournament to McMurry Park, featuring all-star athletes and those wounded in recent wars. Zach Briseno lost both his legs in an explosion in Iraq.

"It's very inspiring to me when I first saw the guys play having to deal with amputations and having to relearn things," said Briseno. "Once we get out there and see kids dealing with amputations and things like that to see how inspired they get, that really means a lot to us to know that we can make a difference in someone's lives."

Justin Feagin lost his left leg when an IED exploded in Afghanistan.

"We're not ones to take pity on ourselves," said Feagin. "We are not here to give it to each other. When the people come and watch us play, hopefully they are impressed and hopefully they will walk away with a better understanding that disabled veterans aren't really as... it's not a disease. It's rather a state of mind."

And if two years ago was any indication, these heroes will be welcomed back with open arms.  Tickets are available at any McDonalds.

 

