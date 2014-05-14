Barbe baseball special to air Thursday

On Thursday, KPLC will broadcast a 30-minute special on the Barbe Bucs baseball team.

The sports special will air from 6:30-7 p.m. You can watch the livestream at http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5.

The Barbe baseball program is one of the best in the nation. Barbe has won six state titles, had hundreds of players go to college on scholarships and 27 former Bucs have made it to the professional ranks.

The Bucs are playing in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's state tournament this weekend at McMurray Park in Sulphur. Barbe will face St. Amant in a Class 5A semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday. If Barbe wins Friday, it will play either Jesuit, another traditional baseball power, or Live Oak in the title game beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday's special will take a look at the team's history, its chances at winning another title, the South Lake Charles Little League's ties to Barbe baseball, the program's legacy and a few former players who've made their mark.

A special Barbe baseball page has been set up online at http://bit.ly/1orXtfT. The page includes a list of former Barbe players who made it to the pros, the schedule for the state tournament, Barbe's playoff history as well as links to the Barbe baseball Facebook page and Twitter feed. The sports special will be available for viewing on the page following Thursday's broadcast.

