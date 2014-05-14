Class 5A Tournament Field Fast Facts

The following is the playoff history for the Barbe Bucs baseball team. The Bucs have won seven state titles (1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014).

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament is this weekend at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

The field for the Class 5A tournament included Barbe, Jesuit, Live Oak and St. Amant.

The following is a quick-hit look at the four teams playing for the title.

NO. 1 BARBE BUCS (37-2)

• Ranked No. 1 by Xcellent 25, No. 25 in nation, No. 4 in Southwest and No. 1 in state by maxpreps.

• Lost 5-3 to Destrehan and 5-4 to West Monroe early in the season.

• Has won six state championships and played in eight title games.

• Have won 25 straight games.

• Haven't given up more than six runs in a game this season.

• Haven't been shut out this season and have scored at least 10 runs 21 times.

• Three former Bucs have made it to major leagues -- Joe Lawrence (2002), Wade Leblanc (2008-curent) and Josh Prince (2013-current).

• Two former players were first-round draft picks -- Gavin Cecchini (12th overall) in 2012 and Joe Lawrence (16th overall) in 1996.

• Twenty-seven former Bucs have made it to pro baseball

NO. 10 LIVE OAK EAGLES (30-9)

• Upset second-seed Brother Martin to make it to Sulphur.

• First trip to quarterfinals as a Class 5A school.

• Ranked fifth in the state by maxpreps.com

• Huge turnaround this season after going 11-13 last year.

• One former player, Lance Caraccioli from 1998-2005, played in the major leagues.

NO. 5 ST. AMANT GATORS (29-8)

• Beat rival Dutchtown in quarterfinals to advance to Sulphur.

• Lost to Barbe in title game in 2001.

• Beat Jesuit for state title in 2004.

• Beat Barbe in quarterfinals but lost to Jesuit in semifinals in 2007.

• Ranked seventh in state by maxpreps.com

• Four former players have made it to major leagues. The best was Ben Sheets, who played from 2001-12.

• Eight former Gators played in minors.

NO. 3 JESUIT BLUEJAYS (32-5)

• Ranked No. 2 in state by maxpreps.com

• Beat Barbe's district rival Alexandria to get to Sulphur.

• Lost to St. Amant in 2004 title game.

• Lost to Barbe in state title game in 2008.

• Won state titles in 2005, 2008 and 2011.

• Lost to Barbe in semifinals in 2012.

• 12 formers players have played in the major leagues. The best were Hall of Famer Will Clark, who played from 1986 to 2000, and six-time all-star Rusty Staub, who played from 1963-1985.

• Twenty-four former players have made it to pro baseball.