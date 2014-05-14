List of former Barbe players who made it to pros - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

List of former Barbe players who made it to pros

The following is a list, provided by Barbe, of former Bucs baseball players who made it to the pro level.

 

Chad Cooley, drafted in eighth round by Minnesota Twins in 1992.

Joe Lawrence, drafted in first round by Toronto Blue Jays in 1996.

Drew Topham, drafted in 20th round by Detroit Tigers in 1996.

David Blank, drafted in 24th round by Minnesota Twins in 1996.

Johnnie Thibodeaux, drafted in 40th round by Chicago White Sox in 1996.

Jeff Robinson, drafted in seventh round by Milwaukee Brewers in 1999.

Austin Nagle, drafted in sixth round by Oakland Athletics in 2001.

Neil Simmoneaux, drafted in 18th round by St. Louis Cardinals in 2001.

Bryan McCaulley, drafted in 29th round by Kansas City Royals in 2001 and in 44th round by Kansas City Royals in 2002.

Jared Gothreaux, drafted in 37th round by Houston Astros in 2001 and in 16th round by Houston Astros in 2002.

Nick Bouregeois, drafted in fourth round by Philadelphia Philles in 2002.

Justin Brashear, drafted in 25th round by Anaheim Angels in 2003 and in 44th round by Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006.

Wade LeBlanc, drafted in 36th round by Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2003 and in second round by San Diego Padres in 2006.

Walt Nolan, signed as free agent by Chicago Cubs in 2004.

Eric Fry, drafted in 29th round by Detroit Tigers in 2005 and in 33rd round by Texas Rangers in 2006.

Carmen Angelini, drafted in 10th round by New York Yankees in 2007.

Mike Richard, drafted in 11th round by Oakland Athletics in 2007.

Thad Griffen, drafted in 32nd round by Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2007.

Chris Denton, signed as free agent by Kansas City Royals in 2007.

Ryan Doiron, drafted in 37th round by Oakland Athletics in 2008.

Josh Prince, drafted in third round by Milwaukee Brewers in 2009.

Myrio Richard, drafted in ninth round by Oakland Athletics in 2009.

Garin Cecchini, drafted in fourth round by Boston Red Sox in 2010.

Hommy Rosado, drafted in 11th round by Colorado Rockies in 2010 and in 34th round by Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011.

Kevin Berard, drafted in 22nd round by Milwaukee Brewers in 2010.

Gavin Cecchini, drafted in first round by New York Mets in 2012.

Tanner Mathis, drafted in 27th round by Houston Astros in 2012 and signed as a free agent by Houston Astros in 2013.

