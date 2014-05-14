List of former Barbe players who made it to pros

The following is a list, provided by Barbe, of former Bucs baseball players who made it to the pro level.



• Chad Cooley, drafted in eighth round by Minnesota Twins in 1992.

• Joe Lawrence, drafted in first round by Toronto Blue Jays in 1996.

• Drew Topham, drafted in 20th round by Detroit Tigers in 1996.

• David Blank, drafted in 24th round by Minnesota Twins in 1996.

• Johnnie Thibodeaux, drafted in 40th round by Chicago White Sox in 1996.

• Jeff Robinson, drafted in seventh round by Milwaukee Brewers in 1999.

• Austin Nagle, drafted in sixth round by Oakland Athletics in 2001.

• Neil Simmoneaux, drafted in 18th round by St. Louis Cardinals in 2001.

• Bryan McCaulley, drafted in 29th round by Kansas City Royals in 2001 and in 44th round by Kansas City Royals in 2002.

• Jared Gothreaux, drafted in 37th round by Houston Astros in 2001 and in 16th round by Houston Astros in 2002.

• Nick Bouregeois, drafted in fourth round by Philadelphia Philles in 2002.

• Justin Brashear, drafted in 25th round by Anaheim Angels in 2003 and in 44th round by Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006.

• Wade LeBlanc, drafted in 36th round by Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2003 and in second round by San Diego Padres in 2006.

• Walt Nolan, signed as free agent by Chicago Cubs in 2004.

• Eric Fry, drafted in 29th round by Detroit Tigers in 2005 and in 33rd round by Texas Rangers in 2006.

• Carmen Angelini, drafted in 10th round by New York Yankees in 2007.

• Mike Richard, drafted in 11th round by Oakland Athletics in 2007.

• Thad Griffen, drafted in 32nd round by Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2007.

• Chris Denton, signed as free agent by Kansas City Royals in 2007.

• Ryan Doiron, drafted in 37th round by Oakland Athletics in 2008.

• Josh Prince, drafted in third round by Milwaukee Brewers in 2009.

• Myrio Richard, drafted in ninth round by Oakland Athletics in 2009.

• Garin Cecchini, drafted in fourth round by Boston Red Sox in 2010.

• Hommy Rosado, drafted in 11th round by Colorado Rockies in 2010 and in 34th round by Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011.

• Kevin Berard, drafted in 22nd round by Milwaukee Brewers in 2010.

• Gavin Cecchini, drafted in first round by New York Mets in 2012.

• Tanner Mathis, drafted in 27th round by Houston Astros in 2012 and signed as a free agent by Houston Astros in 2013.