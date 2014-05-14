La. Traveler - 37 year sno-ball tradition in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. Traveler - 37 year sno-ball tradition in Sulphur

For 37 years, Fred and Joyce Joanen have been shaving ice here on Maplewood Drive.  They've been cooling off Sulphur with the sweetest creations on the west side of the river.  Folks just can't seem to wait for opening day. 

"When we open in March, our biggest day is our opening day," said Fred. "It might be cold.  Sometimes it's even been snowing outside or ice on the ground like this year.  But if a customer hasn't had a sno ball in a couple of months, they're ready."   

When they're busy, they'll go through 640 pounds of ice in a day.  Some of their more popular flavors are strawberries, bubble gum and Tiger's blood. 

"A good customer is one who comes every day, they're very polite, they know what they want," said Ryan Logan, a 5 year employee of Fred's.  "Some of them even tip," he laughs. 

Some customers come so often, Fred already knows their order. 

"What is funny is a lot of times over the years I forget their names, but I know their flavor.  You know?  I see them out there in the shopping center and I'll know that's a pina colada."   

With over 80 different flavors to choose from, that's sure to keep Fred guessing for quite some time.   

Famous New Orleans Sno Balls is located on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, near Post Oak Rd.

 

