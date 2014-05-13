Calcasieu school board hopes to select new superintendent June 14

As the search for the next superintendent of Calcasieu Parish schools continues, board members hosted a special-called meeting Tuesday night.

The board struggled with choosing interview dates for the 11 superintendent candidates.

"If we can get the initial interviews over with on May 19, 21, 22, and the 24," said board member R.L. Webb on the first round of interviews.

But with 15 board members, not everyone was on the same page.

"This is not even giving them enough notice if they decided to pay their own way to come down here," said board member Mack Dellafosse.

Dale Bernard said, "let's get this over with, get it done."

"Keep in mind we have a superintendent that has a contract through the end of December, we're not pressed for time to lock this in, in the next week or two," said vice chair Joe Andrepont.

While members went back and forth on dates and who's available and who's not, board chair Annette Ballard said in speaking with teachers, principals and other staff, they want the board to hurry up.

"Our employees are saying ‘please, please'. I realize that all 15 of us may not be here every single time, but we need to move forward," Ballard said.

And while things got heated at times, eventually board members decided to begin the first round of interviews next week.

Drawing names out of a vase to be fair, the order was decided:

May 21: Kirk Credeur and Joseph Fuecht

May 24: Marcus Jackson, Shirl Edward Gilbert II, Charles Michel, Corwin Robinson, and John Cavell Jr.

May 27: Art Stellar and James Hughes

May 28: Ina Delahoussaye and Karl Bruchhaus.

Board members then decided they'll vote the 11 candidates down to four finalists on June 4 and hope to receive background checks on those four finalists June 10 in executive session.

The four finalists will be interviewed again in person June 14, when members will also decide who the next superintendent will be.

