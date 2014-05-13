Credit card switch coming to a wallet near you - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Credit card switch coming to a wallet near you

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 28-year-old Lake Charles man accused of killing his girlfriend's step-father makes a plea in court.   Jonathan Guillory remains jailed on a half-million dollar bond. Learn more about the case at noon. You can also read more HERE.

We'll also tell you about an important deadline today for final proposals concerning Phelps Correctional Facility in DeQuincy. It involves the recently announced transitional work program there. More on the story HERE.

Also today, the U.S. is in for a major credit card switch-over in the next 18 months. At noon, we'll show you how it could mean major changes for card users and businesses.

Plus, the world's oldest pig lives right here in Louisiana, and he's got the papers to prove it!

Ben tells me we should keep the umbrella nearby as more rain looks to return later today. Some storms could produce brief heavy downpours and lightning. A cold front will arrive tonight, but what will that mean in terms of rain? And how low will our temperatures go? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, and you can get the latest weather conditions HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

