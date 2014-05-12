Mom loses 100 pounds with help from free app

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Surveillance video we showed here on KPLC helps lead to the arrest of a Lake Charles woman. Someone recognized Kellie R. Comeaux from that video showing a man and woman in connection with the theft of power tools from Stine Lumber in Sulphur. We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

The long-awaited Corbina Road extension project officially opened today. It began back in 2011 and is a joint effort between Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles. It's the first roundabout for the parish and connects Highway 14 to Highway 397. You can also read more HERE.

A mom decides she didn't like the way she looked anymore – so she took action and changed her life. We'll find out how she dropped 100 pounds in a year through a free app.



Plus, stressful moments for an Iraq war vet and his new service dog. The two were trying to fly from Florida to California when the dog was not allowed to board the flight.

Ben tells me muggy and warm conditions mean we could be in store for more showers and storms later day. Tomorrow is expected to be much like today, but will a cold front on Wednesday change the rainy pattern? Tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!