Diontae Spencer motivated by NFL Draft





The NFL Draft finally wrapping up as 256 guys have been selected into the league, but beyond that number is an even larger group of hopefuls that don't hear their names called.





This year that undrafted group includes, among others, McNeese Wide Receiver Diontae Spencer.

Now not hearing your name called is not the end of the road, as many have made a name for themselves after the disappointment, like Kurt Warner, Arian Foster and Victor Cruz, and not getting the call is something Spencer plans to use as motivation.









"That's where you get that drive from. when you see people that's been picked that you feel you're better than. that adds a little extra motivation getting in a camp and getting on a team and proving everybody wrong." -Spencer



