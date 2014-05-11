CPSO looking for 54-year-old Lake Charles missing man

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing Lake Charles man.

Fifty-four-year old Kenneth O'Blanc was last seen near Ogden Rd. in Lake Charles and is said to suffer from severe memory loss.

O'Blanch has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on O'Blanc is asked to call 911.

