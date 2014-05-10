McNeese falls to Southeastern in game 2 of weekend series

LAKE CHARLES – Southeastern Louisiana used a barrage of runs in the third inning of Saturday afternoon's contest against the McNeese baseball team to score a 13-3 victory in seven innings and take control of the Southland Conference weekend series.

With the loss, the Cowboys drop to 27-23 overall and a 16-10 mark in league play while SLU was able to gain ground on McNeese after improving its conference record to a 16-10 mark.

"We just didn't play our type of baseball today," said Cowboys head coach Justin Hill. "Our guys are certainly disappointed with the outcome and we lost to a team that didn't make that many mistakes. It hurts to lose a game like this but we have to get back up, dust ourselves off and get ready for tomorrow."

After giving up a run in the first, seven runs in the third and three in the fifth to trail 11-1, Coach Hill inserted subs at five of the nine positions at the beginning of the sixth inning and was pleased with their fielding and batting performance throughout the remainder of the contest.

"There were some subs we wanted to make during the game and when we did they made the most out of their time on the field and at the plate," said Hill. "They definitely earned the opportunity and they came in and played well. They brought a different energy into the game today."

Despite giving up two more runs to make the score 13-1 in favor of Southeastern La., the Cowboys drew two walks, scattered two hits and scored two runs for McNeese in the bottom of the last frame to cut into the lead with a 13-3 score.

Hans Ask who subbed in at shortstop, led the inning off with a walk while Matt Gallier doubled on the next bat. Clay Payne walked to tie the bases and Phillip LeBleu led the charge later in the frame with a two-out RBI-single. Catcher Sam Peterson drove in a run earlier in the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Starting pitcher Michael Clemens (4-3) took the loss after tossing 2.2 innings and gave up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk.

Junior Lance Sefcik came in to relieve Clemens in the third and pitched the next 4.1 frames. He surrendered five runs on nine hits and three walks.

The Lions plated a run in the first inning and tacked on seven more in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead over the Cowboys.

McNeese got on the board in the fourth inning as third baseman Reed Gordy grounded into a double play but was able to score center fielder Jackson Gooch from third to make it a 8-1 contest that point.

First baseman Chayse Marion led the offense with a 2-for-3 outing while shortstop Connor Lloyd and left fielder Lucas Quary joined LeBleu in getting a hit.

The series will conclude at 1 o'clock Sunday afternoon from Cowboy Diamond. Prior to the start of the game, McNeese will honor eight seniors on this year's baseball team as well as senior members of the Diamond Girls. This season's senior class includes junior college transfers Hans Ask, Michael Desabrais, Jackson Gooch, Reed Gordy, Chayse Marion, Sam Peterson and four-year players Taylor Drake and Matt Williams.

by Hunter Bower