Trahan Accepts Invite To Join USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By ULL Sports Information Assistant Jeff Schneider

LAFAYETTE, La. - Blake Trahan has accepted an invitation to play with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer. The sophomore shortstop is the first Ragin' Cajuns baseball player to be selected to a USA Baseball team in program history.

"To have someone invited to represent your country is probably the highest reward a player can get for his hard work and effort," head coach Tony Robichaux said. "Blake has worked very hard to get to this point. He is extremely deserving of this honor. This is such a great thing for the university to have another athlete represent the name around the world this summer with Elrid Payton getting the chance to do the same thing last year."

Trahan is hitting .342 on the season, as he is one of two Cajuns to start in all 50 contests this season. The Kinder, La., native has scored 46 runs on 65 hits including nine doubles and three home runs. Trahan has driven in 35 runs and leads the squad with 35 walks.

"I think Blake's success this season is due to the freshman year he had," Robichaux added. "He is one of the few guys I've coached that as a freshman really slowed the game down and played above his chronological age at one of the toughest positions to play in baseball in shortstop. He's not only deserving of this athletically, but also because of his character off of the field and leadership in the clubhouse."

In the field, Trahan has made only eight errors in over 200 attempts and is a member of the Cajuns middle infield that has turned 38 ground ball double plays this year. Trahan also has nine stolen bases.

"I never imagined that I would get the opportunity to represent USA baseball," Trahan said. "I feel blessed to receive this honor. I wouldn't have been able to do this without great teammates and amazing coaches that have helped me to become the player that I am today."

The 2014 Collegiate National Team will be coached by Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. The team's assistant coaches include Rob Childress (head coach at Texas A&M), Ray Birmingham (head coach at New Mexico) and Steve Rodriguez (head coach at Pepperdine).

The Collegiate National Team will play games against Chinese Taipei and Japan on U.S. soil while also making trips to The Netherlands for the Honkbal - Haarlem Baseball Week and to Havana, Cuba for a Friendship Series against Cuba. The Collegiate National Baseball team begins play on June 21 with the Red, White and Blue Tour in various cities across the United States.