Rain Washes Out Friday's Southland Conference Softball Tournament Schedule

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

HAMMOND, La. – Due to inclement weather, Southland Conference Softball Tournament games scheduled for Friday have been postponed. Tournament officials will meet again at 7 a.m., Saturday morning to reassess field conditions. There are currently no set game times for the remainder of the tournament.

Stay tuned to McNeeseSports.com and on twitter at @McNeeseSoftball throughout the day on Saturday for updates.

The tournament's next game (weather permitting) will feature No. 3 Sam Houston State and No. 5 Houston Baptist followed by No. 4 Stephen F. Austin and No. 6 Central Arkansas. The third game in line will pit No. 1 seed McNeese State against No. 2 seed Northwestern State, with a berth in the tournament championship on the line.