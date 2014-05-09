Principal named for new charter high school - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Principal named for new charter high school

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's a meet-and-greet with a purpose.

Parents and students gathered anxiously to meet the new principal of Lake Charles College Prep.

"I'm excited to take on this position," said Deborah Frank. "It's really going to be a challenge and exciting and I'm very excited to have this opportunity."

Frank is a Lake Charles native. She graduated from LaGrange High and McNeese State.

Lake Charles College Prep is the newest charter school in the area. It will begin with freshmen students in the upcoming school year. An additional grade will be added each year until the school is a complete ninth-12th grade high school.

Charter school officials said students will meet in Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy for two years and move to a new facility by 2016.

"I love high school kids and that's what my career has been involved with," said Frank.

The first graduating class will be in 2018.

