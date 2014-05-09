Local Nigerian McNeese student shares thoughts on recent school girl abductions

Twenty-eight-year old Terna Ityonzughul of Abuja, Nigeria speaks on recent abductions of nearly 300 school girls in his home country. (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC)

Twenty-eight-year old Terna Ityonzughul of Abuja, Nigeria says he first heard of the abductions of the nearly 300 schoolgirls in Nigeria on Twitter and has been following news reports daily ever since and says not a day goes by that he doesn't worry about his family in Nigeria.

"It kind of worries me every day to know that there are terrorists, you know, lingering around where my family is," said Ityonzughul.

Ityonzughul lived in Nigeria for 20 years before coming to Lake Charles to study mechanical engineering at McNeese State University. He says during a crisis like this, it's hard to have faith in the Nigerian government.

"A lot of people don't trust the government in Nigeria," said Ityonzughul. "Most situations like this always turns into a political issue."

Ityonzughul also says this isn't the first time he's witnessed terror in his home country.

"My father works for the United Nations for WHO (World Health Organization) and in 2009 there was a suicide bombing in his office, and he was hurt," said Ityonzughul. "This was the first time I heard of the Boko Haram terrorist because they were responsible for the UN building bombing where my dad works."

With recent U.S. military aid, Ityonzughul says it's time for Nigeria to look after its own.

"Knowing that, a country like Nigeria, which just recently became the biggest economy in Africa, we should be able to take care of our own security issues," said Ityonzughul. "It's not a war, it's a war on terror."

Ityonzughul also says with his graduation coming soon, he hopes to one day return to Nigeria and help his family.

"One man can't change a society," said Ityonzughul. "One man can't change everybody's mentality. One man can't make a difference; it has to be a collective effort from everybody. You have to choose all the time to make the right decisions. I feel like if I can make a difference, I can influence those who are around me to make a difference."

Ityonzughul is expected to graduate in May and continues to commute to Houston where his wife and one-year-old son reside.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.