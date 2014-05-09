Hunter Hayes attempts to break a record - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hunter Hayes attempts to break a record

Hunter Hayes. (Source: WAFB) Hunter Hayes. (Source: WAFB)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A Sulphur businessman makes a plea in court today on charges that include forgery and possession of stolen things. Look for the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Parents in New Orleans are up in arms after their children's elementary school assigns an adult-themed reading assignment.

Plus, a World War II veteran is just days away from getting a degree that's been 70 years in the making. At age 90, Walter Bunker is about to get his college diploma!

We'll also tell you about Acadiana native Hunter Hayes trying to break a world record. It involves playing the most concerts in different cities in a 24-hour period. It's all an effort to end child hunger. You can read more about Hayes' efforts HERE.

Ben tells me A few passing showers today will be possible at any point, but today shouldn't be a washout. What can we expect tonight and over the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

