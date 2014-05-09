Sulphur businessman pleads not guilty in five-count indictment

An arrest warrant is being issued for Joseph R. Palermo Jr., a well-known Sulphur businessman, after a five-count indictment was unsealed on Monday.

Sulphur businessman Joseph R. Palermo Jr. pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday at a hearing for a five-count indictment.



Palermo Jr., who did not appear in court, is charged with forgery, altering or removing identifying numbers of a motor vehicle and three counts of possession of stolen things.

Defending Palermo at the Friday hearing were attorneys Carl Koch, Taylor Townsend, Allison Rovira and Todd Clemons.



Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said the charges stem from an investigation by state police. after the indictment was unsealed on April 21, a warrant for Palermo's arrest was issued.

The defense filed a number of motions at the hearing on Friday, including the following:

a Motion, Affidavit & order to waive defendant's presence at arraignment,

a Motion for discovery and inspection,

a Motion for bill of particulars,

a Motion to quash counts 2,3 & 4 due to expiration of limitations period,

and a Motion to quash due to breach of Grand Jury Secrecy by an Assistant District Attorney.

A future court date is pending.



