KPLC Remembers: Rob Robin

Television viewers in Southwest Louisiana were pleasantly surprised when popular KLOU disc jockey Rob Robin suddenly appeared in the weather casts here on KPLC. Weather was something Rob had been interested in since he was a child.

"I cannot remember a time when I was not interested in the weather," said Rob. "I think it was from birth. My mom said that the hospital was on emergency power by lightning strike while I was being born. As far back as I can remember, I've been fascinated with the weather."

Rob experienced a lot of technology changes in the time he was on Channel 7. From having to hand draw weather maps with magic markers to the computer age, he was there. He remembers covering the 4 inch snowfall in 1973 and storm chasing back when it was so popular.

"My vacation was going up into Oklahoma and doing a storm chasing that you see so much of on TV. Back in those days, you'd say you were doing that and they'd look at you funny. Not any more. It's a popular thing to do."

There was the time Cynthia Arceneaux dared him to do the forecast blind folded. And the time he blew the forecast and mimicked cutting his throat with scissors. Through it all though, Rob developed a reputation for his knowledge of the weather.

"It's a good feeling. I've always aimed to be the best I could be at what I did. I was always interested. That's very important to be doing what you really feel you were born to do."

After television, Rob returned to radio weather forecasts on KYKZ-96 before retiring a few years ago. He still keeps a close eye on the weather though and probably always will.

