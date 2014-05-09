McNeese Baseball Helps Grant Wish to Blind Teen from Lake Area

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese baseball team will have the opportunity to grant a wish for a very special person prior to Friday night's series opener against Southeastern Louisiana. Before the first pitch, fans in attendance will get to hear the lovely voice of 16-year-old Cierra Theriot as she performs the National Anthem for the Cowboy Nation.

The presentation of our nation's colors will be unlike any other this season. Cierra, who resides in Grand Lake, has been blind since birth. She doesn't let her disability get in the way of her dreams, however.

"I believe anyone with a disability can succeed and follow their dreams," Cierra explained when asked why she wanted her wish.

Along with singing, Cierra enjoys writing and loves being around people. She recently wrote a song titled, "If You Could See The World Through My Eyes".

Cierra submitted her hand-written song on to YouTube and over 4,500 views and 600 subscribers later, she received an invitation of a lifetime. She was asked to open a concert for country singer Mark Chesnutt, performing the song she wrote and recorded.

Cierra's wish is being granted in conjunction with Louisiana State Police's Grant A Wish Program. The program, started in September of 1989, enables children with terminal or life-threatning illness to fulfill a wish they could not otherwise be able to have granted. Ciarra's wish is being fulfilled by the Troop C community that includes Assumption, Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes as well as St. James and St. John Parishes on the west side of the Mississippi River.

Members of the State Police as well as volunteers will be present at Cowboy Diamond on Friday night to hear Ciarra as she performs. During the game, the troop will have a tent set up beside the McNeese ticket booth where they will be raffling off a signed McNeese baseball jersey. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards the Grant A Wish Program which grants wishes to children in the five-parish area.