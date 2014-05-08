Calcasieu students encourage classmates to stop bullying - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu students encourage classmates to stop bullying

(Source: MGN Online)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Some students at Moss Bluff Middle School are letting their peers know bullying is not acceptable.

"It's not something you would want to happen to a friend or yourself," said eighth grader Kaylah Glaude. "It really pulls yourself down, but you have to know that you are better than that."

Glaude and other students performed a series of anti-bullying skits to the entire school to make sure Moss Bluff Middle is a bully-free zone.

"Bullying needs to stop," said Glaude "It's not funny, it's not cool, and people are losing their lives over this."

With the help of educators, students used acting, singing, and dancing to showcase the repercussions of bullying.

While fellow students enjoyed the skits, the message was heavy.     

"There have been several tragedies in our community and I personally feel like one child taking their life, because of something happening at school or the internet is too many," said Moss Bluff Middle School Glee Instructor, Helen Daniel.

And these performers are hoping bullying stops with the students.

"Usually the adults are the ones saying stop bullying and it's the principals and the teachers, but it's never a kid who stands up and says stop bullying," said seventh grader, Caleb Greene.

But now, it's a group of classmates taking a stand to make a change in the community.

Educators also said the involvement of parents in their child's life is also important when it comes to stopping bullying.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    (Source: CPPJ)
